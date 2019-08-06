Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Harvey Partners Cut Position by $805,000 as Shares Declined; Wedbush Securities Trimmed Its Comcast Cl A New (CMCSA) Holding by $357,084

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A New (CMCSA) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 43,472 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 52,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 79,680 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22,384 shares to 78,455 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA).

