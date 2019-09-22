Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Reaches $7.49 After 3.00% Down Move; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) Sentiment Is 1.71

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 12 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 7 cut down and sold their positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.18 million shares, down from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $252.05 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 56,090 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 38,275 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 6,773 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 22,998 shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has risen 4.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $262.30 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.