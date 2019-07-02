Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) and EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) and EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services Inc. 7 0.89 N/A -0.60 0.00 EVINE Live Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidity Services Inc. and EVINE Live Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) and EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.2% EVINE Live Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EVINE Live Inc.’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Liquidity Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, EVINE Live Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. EVINE Live Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidity Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. and EVINE Live Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EVINE Live Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

EVINE Live Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.75 average price target and a 78.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidity Services Inc. and EVINE Live Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 29.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Liquidity Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of EVINE Live Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidity Services Inc. -7.23% -4.26% -8.04% -0.94% 13.33% 1.94% EVINE Live Inc. -7.98% -4.7% -16.01% -61.92% -58.33% 10.73%

For the past year Liquidity Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EVINE Live Inc.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables corporations to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The companyÂ’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.