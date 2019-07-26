Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Last Week Covanta Holding (CVA) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding has $19 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 6.08% above currents $17.28 stock price. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, March 18 report. See Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $19 Upgrade

Analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Liquidity Services, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 99,817 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 555,602 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

