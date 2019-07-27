Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 4.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.