Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 83.11 N/A -3.40 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.