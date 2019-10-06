Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 178,908,165.19% -222.5% -78.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 969,127,372.05% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.