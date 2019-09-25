Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 8 8.40 N/A -2.51 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.