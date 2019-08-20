Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 11.32 N/A -2.51 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.72 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.