Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 14 83.32 N/A -3.40 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.24 N/A -2.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential downside is -1.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.