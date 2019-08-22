Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 11.83 N/A -2.51 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average target price and a 93.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.