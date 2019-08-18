Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We will be comparing the differences between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 62.70 N/A -2.51 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 233.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.