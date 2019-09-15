Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.57 N/A -2.51 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 248.59 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 29% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.