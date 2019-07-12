Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 83.11 N/A -3.40 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.02 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 17.6% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.