Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 73.91% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.