Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.48 N/A -2.51 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.40 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.