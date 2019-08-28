Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.63 N/A -2.51 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 80.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.