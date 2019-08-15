Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 66.36 N/A -2.51 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 2,348.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.