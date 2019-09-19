Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.63 N/A -2.51 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 265.57% and its consensus price target is $7.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 4.02%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.