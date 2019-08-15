Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reaches $6.10 Low on Aug, 15; Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (JCTCF) Sellers Increased By 317.65% Their Shorts

The stock of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $5.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $113.72 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.82 million less. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 52,522 shares traded. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has declined 33.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.55% the S&P500.

Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF) had an increase of 317.65% in short interest. JCTCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 317.65% from 1,700 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s short sellers to cover JCTCF’s short positions. The SI to Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares’s float is 0.34%. It closed at $8.26 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.87 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 191,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Vista Cap has 0.65% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 359,482 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 179,808 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 68,728 shares.

