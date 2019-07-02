Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 81.75 N/A -3.40 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Viking Therapeutics Inc. which has a 60.8 Current Ratio and a 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 consensus price target and a 172.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.