Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 11.85 N/A -2.51 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 673.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 55.58% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.