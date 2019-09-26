Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 8 8.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.15 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.