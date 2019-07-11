Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparing side by side

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 82.59 N/A -3.40 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 146.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 72.3%. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.