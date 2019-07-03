Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 81.54 N/A -3.40 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 38.1 while its Quick Ratio is 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 90.6% respectively. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.