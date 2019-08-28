Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparing side by side

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.92 N/A -2.51 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.