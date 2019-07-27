Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Contrasting side by side

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 660.07 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 6.3%. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.