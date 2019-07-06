Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 86.25 N/A -3.40 0.00 Novan Inc. 1 12.08 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 6.6% respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.