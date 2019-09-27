Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 8 8.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.52 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $116, while its potential upside is 82.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 73.2% respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.