Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

Since Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 8 8.40 N/A -2.51 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.73 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.