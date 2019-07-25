Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 75.64 N/A -3.40 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -7.14 0.00

Demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.