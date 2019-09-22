Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 9.1%. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.