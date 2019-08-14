Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)

Since Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 15 0.66 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% -9.3% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.61 beta means Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares and 85.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares. 21.6% are Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.