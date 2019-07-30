Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Reaches $1.58 52 Week Low; Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of XNCR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of XNCR in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

The stock of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.44 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.58 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.62 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $595,440 less. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 16,834 shares traded. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has declined 27.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.80% the S&P500.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $6.62 million. It produces content for various platforms, including film, TV, gaming, and VR through its network of shared services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm connects production companies via StratusCore cloud workplace technology into a vertically integrated studio, producing content for various platforms.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 65.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III bought 5,500 shares worth $164,115.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 1,404 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,584 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 340,445 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 19,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital L P has 12,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 41,928 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 66,200 shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 325,965 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 13,994 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 24,201 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 436,429 shares. 19,537 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.44 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.