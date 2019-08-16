Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has 0.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Liquid Media Group Ltd. has 21.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group Ltd. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 8.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd. has -18.91% weaker performance while Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors have 31.54% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.