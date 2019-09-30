Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group Ltd. 1 0.00 3.85M -5.40 0.00 iPic Entertainment Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Liquid Media Group Ltd. and iPic Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liquid Media Group Ltd. and iPic Entertainment Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group Ltd. 270,289,244.59% 0% 0% iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 17.5% -16.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares and 39.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares. 21.6% are Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91% iPic Entertainment Inc. -62.17% -70.59% -75.67% -77.04% -85.71% -68.14%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd. has stronger performance than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd. beats iPic Entertainment Inc.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.