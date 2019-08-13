Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Rose While Awm Investment Company Increased Its Stake; North Star Investment Management Has Upped Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Price Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 128,580 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 12,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 10,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 5.81M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Watch in May – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chinese online brokerage Futu Holdings sets terms for $120 million IPO – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiqTech International, Inc. Pre-Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Profitability, Growing Order Backlog, and Intent to List on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks in Focus as Analysts Initiate Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 134,618 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Awm Investment Inc holds 2.25% or 5.31 million shares in its portfolio. 100,000 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.42M shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.37% or 1.79M shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.05% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 157,524 shares. 259,000 are held by Selz Capital Limited Liability Company. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc holds 777,022 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Bell Commercial Bank stated it has 10,610 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Apis Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.19% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares to 54,930 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST) by 402,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,273 shares, and cut its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak holds 38,015 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.42% or 7.36 million shares. Ifrah Service Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,528 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 112,214 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd owns 49,157 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,037 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.17% or 79,455 shares. Bernzott accumulated 174,511 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 614,610 shares. Violich Capital Management has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Estabrook Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).