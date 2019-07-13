Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Price Rose While Awm Investment Company Increased Holding by $1.34 Million; Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $22.44 Million as Shares Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 74,241 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.18 million, down from 5,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 303,143 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares to 452,460 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 603,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,900 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Management reported 0.42% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 21,598 shares. Eam Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). The North Dakota-based Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 157,524 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 134,909 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 93,085 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,389 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.79M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc owns 777,022 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Apis Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.19% or 460,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 46,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 39,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.39M are owned by State Street. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Community Trust And Inv Com reported 214,264 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 60,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 47,323 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 194,982 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset One Comm Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 9,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Regions Corp owns 7,194 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.