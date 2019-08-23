Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Price Rose While Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Holding; High Pointe Capital Management Increases Position in Chevron (CVX)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 10,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.37. About 758,445 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 101,469 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 603,059 shares to 827,900 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,764 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

