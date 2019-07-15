LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Reaches $9.79 After 7.00% Down Move; Movado Group Has 1.15 Sentiment

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 76 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 66 sold and decreased their positions in Movado Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 15.75 million shares, up from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Movado Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

The stock of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 59,284 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURERThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $200.88 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $9.10 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LIQT worth $14.06M less.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.29 million for 13.41 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $605.97 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 26,205 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 77,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 40,584 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 124,034 shares.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 72,724 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $200.88 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 1.37% stake. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 1.95 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Apis Advisors Llc has 460,000 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 259,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 2.42M shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 83,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 48,000 were accumulated by Parsons Ri. Bell National Bank owns 10,610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 134,618 are held by Blackrock. Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 914,092 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 503,701 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 21,598 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio.