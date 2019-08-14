LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Reaches $8.02 After 6.00% Down Move; CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (CFPZF) Shorts Up By 7.3%

CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. CFPZF’s SI was 2.81 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 2.62M shares previously. With 33,000 avg volume, 85 days are for CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s short sellers to cover CFPZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 11,130 shares traded. Canfor Corporation (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 135,015 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From OfferingThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $164.56 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $7.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LIQT worth $9.87 million less.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products firm in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper divisions. It has a 3.64 P/E ratio. The firm makes and sells lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as generates green energy.

