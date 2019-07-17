LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Is At $9.70 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Ppty U.S. Diversified Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Lowered By 42.91%

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) formed wedge up with $10.48 target or 8.00% above today’s $9.70 share price. LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) has $199.03M valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 112,835 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER

Ppty U.S. Diversified Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:PPTY) had a decrease of 42.91% in short interest. PPTY’s SI was 15,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.91% from 27,500 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Ppty U.S. Diversified Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:PPTY)’s short sellers to cover PPTY’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 10,695 shares traded or 21.71% up from the average. PPTY â€“ U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) has risen 15.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd holds 0% or 24,389 shares in its portfolio. Bell Savings Bank owns 10,610 shares. Eam Investors owns 503,701 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 1.79 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 83,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 21,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Selz Capital Lc reported 259,000 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Awm Inv holds 5.31M shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri accumulated 48,000 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 157,524 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 375,578 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 134,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report earnings on August, 13. LIQT’s profit will be $205,187 for 242.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality.

