LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Pollution & Treatment Controls company, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LiqTech International Inc. has 25.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.03% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.98% of all Pollution & Treatment Controls companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LiqTech International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International Inc. 0.00% -44.30% -29.80% Industry Average 6.58% 15.93% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing LiqTech International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 4.37M 66.47M 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for LiqTech International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.93

The peers have a potential upside of 46.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LiqTech International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiqTech International Inc. 16.35% 19.4% 16.79% 55.99% 375.87% 66.24% Industry Average 9.10% 12.72% 20.86% 19.25% 75.47% 38.34%

For the past year LiqTech International Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

LiqTech International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, LiqTech International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 2.32 Quick Ratio. LiqTech International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiqTech International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

LiqTech International Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. In other hand, LiqTech International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.58 which is 57.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LiqTech International Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.