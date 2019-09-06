Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 3.54 N/A 1.90 17.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lipocine Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Lipocine Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lipocine Inc. Its rival Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Lipocine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lipocine Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lipocine Inc. has a -6.25% downside potential and an average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. was more bullish than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.