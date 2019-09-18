Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 8.07 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lipocine Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lipocine Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Lipocine Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. India Globalization Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 6.37 beta which makes it 537.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor India Globalization Capital Inc. are 30.4 and 30.2 respectively. India Globalization Capital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lipocine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.7% of India Globalization Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc. has 13.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. was less bullish than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

India Globalization Capital Inc. beats Lipocine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.