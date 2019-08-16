Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

We are comparing Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 14 1.25 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lipocine Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lipocine Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Lipocine Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lipocine Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lipocine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lipocine Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lipocine Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.18% and an $3 average price target. Competitively Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 131.54%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Lipocine Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lipocine Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. had bullish trend while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Lipocine Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.