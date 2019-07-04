Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Catalent Inc. 42 3.29 N/A 0.99 44.95

Table 1 demonstrates Lipocine Inc. and Catalent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lipocine Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Catalent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lipocine Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Catalent Inc. has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lipocine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lipocine Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Lipocine Inc. has a 57.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Competitively Catalent Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.33, with potential downside of -1.06%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lipocine Inc. is looking more favorable than Catalent Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Lipocine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Catalent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lipocine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.21%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 1.62% 13.25% 9.94% 17.5% 48.03% 44.62% Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3%

For the past year Lipocine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.