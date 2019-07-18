Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 4.14 N/A 1.90 17.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lipocine Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Lipocine Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Lipocine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lipocine Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lipocine Inc.’s upside potential is 67.60% at a $3 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $61.67, which is potential 93.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Lipocine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Lipocine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lipocine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 1.62% 13.25% 9.94% 17.5% 48.03% 44.62% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36%

For the past year Lipocine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.