Lipe & Dalton Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Visteon Has 1.01 Sentiment

Lipe & Dalton decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 25.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Lipe & Dalton holds 12,009 shares with $2.84M value, down from 16,144 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.18. About 807,490 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B

Visteon Corp (VC) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 98 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 97 reduced and sold their stock positions in Visteon Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 31.12 million shares, down from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Visteon Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 1.79 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Virtu Financial reported 34,539 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 29,909 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Lc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 4,781 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 113,976 shares. American owns 90,455 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd holds 0.16% or 5,376 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 62 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 37,115 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp reported 150,590 shares stake. Washington Tru Natl Bank has 1,146 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 33,502 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.15% above currents $233.18 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 9. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 7.39 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.24M for 16.92 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.