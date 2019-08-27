Lipe & Dalton Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $947,920; Stock Value Declined; As Monro (MNRO) Stock Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $863,268

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 428,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, down from 438,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 185,937 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 7.00M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spinnaker Tru has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 92,897 shares. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 0.74% or 344,327 shares. Fil accumulated 227,498 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 81,021 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Milestone Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 5,152 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 1.47 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,744 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.13% or 3,160 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 19,563 shares. First Bankshares has invested 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.26 million for 26.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

